Microsoft News: Xbox pauses Home UI experiment after complaints, promises significant updates ‘soon’

Microsoft has finally heard the relentless complaint of Insiders about its crowded Xbox Home UI, which was put to the test starting last year. Fans are not impressed with its design. With this, the software giant said it is now “pausing the experiments to prepare for bigger updates that we will release soon.”

The gaming community has not been happy with the changes introduced by Microsoft in its Xbox dashboard test. Different forums and the Xbox community itself are proof of that, with many complaining about the crowded-looking UI filled with tiles while lacking options for customization. Recently, the company introduced a new “Friends & Community Update” section in the place, but it only disappointed fans further, saying there are more areas that need urgent attention.

How long until the UI will look something like this? Because this is what we all want pic.twitter.com/vu9hYnftoI — ShovelFighter (@LushSlippers) April 3, 2023

In October 2022, the company released a new look for its dashboard to Insiders in the Alpha Skip Ahead ring, but the result was unfavorable. Insiders slammed Microsoft’s choice of consistent rows of suggested content tiles reaching the page’s top and bottom parts. This rendered the background useless. The release caused many to comment on how tone-deaf Xbox has been to the community, which has always been very vocal about the Xbox UI issues.

Fortunately, this is changing now, with Microsoft pulling out the Xbox Home experient version from Alpha and Alpha-Skip Xbox Insiders. This will bring back the former Xbox Home experience alongside the original settings and backgrounds from Home.

“We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded,” wrote Ivy Krislov, senior product manager lead of Xbox experiences, in a blog post. “We’re working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience.”

Microsoft promised to bring the new Xbox Home UI this year, but this decision might change the final timeline of the release (though we’re hopeful that it will really be “soon”). Nonetheless, it is still good news for the entire Xbox community as it indicates that Microsoft is finally listening to what its customers really want.