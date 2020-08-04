Alongside the reveal of Microsoft’s Project xCloud release date, Xbox has revealed an impressive lineup of officially licensed Xbox Mobile Gaming accessories to use with their upcoming streaming service.

First up is the Razer Kishi, a phone grip that gives you access to two halves of a controller, turning your phone into an Xbox Nintendo Switch.

The Razer Kishi is purposefully designed for the Xbox experience. There’s the integrated Xbox Button, Clickable Analog Thumbsticks and low-latency USB-C connection as well as a refined D-Pad for tactile control.

Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Gaming Controller for Android is available in select markets today at Microsoft Store and other select retailers worldwide for $99.99 USD.

Next up is the SN30 Pro for Android devices by the fantastic controller creators at 8BitDo. The SN30 Pro is designed to give of the feel of a modern, sleek SNES controller that holds your phone through an expandable clip.

The SN30 Pro for Android utilizes 8BitDo’s Precision Software allowing you to modify button mapping, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, and create controller profiles to bring your mobile gaming experience to a new level of customization.

Lastly, there’s two controller options from PowerA: you can either attach your standard controller to your phone with the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers or use their dedicated MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller snaps onto the sides of your phone and aims to deliver the familiarity of an Xbox style controller, plus Bluetooth, a detachable phone clip, and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. It also includes an integrated 3000mAh rechargeable Power Bank that can be used to charge Android mobile devices on the go.

The PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile and cloud gaming will launch September 15 and is available for pre-order today from Microsoft Store and select retailers worldwide for $69.99 USD.