Microsoft has revealed that their video game streaming service will be launching on September 15th this year.

Announced through an official Xbox Wire blog post, Project xCloud will launch on Android with over 100 games to play with.

Microsoft revealed that these games will include high quality titles such as Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more. Much like Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud will include all first-party Xbox exclusives on launch day in their streaming service.

Project xCloud is included within Microsoft’s $15 a month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

“In addition to cloud gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 high-quality games for console and PC; exclusive member discounts, deals, perks, and Xbox Live Gold,” said Corporate Vice President, Project xCloud, Kareem Choundry.

“To play games on your phone or tablet, download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Samsung Galaxy Store or the ONE Store (both of which include a complete, full-featured experience with in-app purchase capabilities), or the Google Play Store.”

Cloud gaming will be available in the following markets this September: