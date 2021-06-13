You can finally Xbox and chill with the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge when it releases this holiday 2021.

To cap off E3 2021’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which has been chock full of reveals, Xbox unveiled that the Xbox Mini Fridge is real and on its way this holiday.

Powered by “Xbox Velocity cooling architecture” according to the trailer, hopefully, it’ll be plenty powerful enough to keep your drinks nice and cool for you to enjoy alongside its console counterpart.

Being a mini-fridge, it only appears to be able to hold about 10 330ml cans of whatever you like, but what it lacks up for in storage capacity, it obviously makes up for in memes and looks, as how often can you get an official fridge that looks like a games console?

After Xbox beat out Skittles to be deemed the #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket champion on Twitter, it was announced that the “Xbox Mini Fridges are on the way” by Xbox’s Jason Ronald so we’ve known about this cool new product for a while, but it’s nice to have the official Xbox confirmation.

Also set to release this holiday period is the hotly anticipated Halo Infinite and its free to play multiplayer component, so there if it’s released in time, you can stock your new fridge with plenty of Halo Infinite branded beverages.