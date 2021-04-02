After being memed and then produced in a limited run for promotional purposes, we’ll all soon be able to get our hands on the Xbox Series X fridge for ourselves, at least a mini version.

In a recent Twitter poll by Twitter Marketing, Skittles and Xbox were put head to head to be crowned #BestOfTweets Brand Bracket champion.

A lucrative title like that obviously had each company trying to sway fans and prospective voters to hand over their vote.

Skittles held the lime flavour hostage, promising to bring it back if they win. While Xbox on the other hand announced the production of real Xbox Series X mini-fridges.

The promise of the Xbox Series X fridge returning felt a bit like an April fool’s just running on a little long, but in a Tweet today, Jason Ronald confirmed that the Xbox Mini Fridges are on the way, after narrowly clinching the poll.

Thank you to everyone who voted and supported @Xbox Xbox Mini Fridges are on the way!!!! https://t.co/kkDsfzobf4 — Jason Ronald (@jronald) April 2, 2021

There’s no word yet on when the fridges might be put up for sale, or how much they will cost, but it’s undoubtedly a cool way to celebrate winning this poll.