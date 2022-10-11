Xbox Leader Phil Spencer (accidentally) leaks image of ‘Keystone’ streaming console

We don’t know if it was intentional, but we’re sure that an unreleased Xbox hardware graced the photo posted by Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox leader Phil Spencer on Twitter. Now, rumor has it that it could be Microsoft’s most-awaited ‘Keystone’ streaming console.

Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss — Xbox (@Xbox) October 10, 2022

The photo was posted to congratulate Bethesda Game Studios for the 25th anniversary of its post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series Fallout. Spencer then proudly showed off a statue of Vault Boy on his shelving unit alongside other gaming memorabilia. However, fans noticed an eye-catching white figure sitting comfortably next to Xbox Series Controller. You might mistake it for an Xbox Series S at a glance, but its size gives it away. It is much smaller than any other known Xbox hardware product, pushing many to believe it could be the Keystone console.

It can be recalled that there were reports earlier this year saying that the streaming device was already in the development phase. Many believed at that time that it would be a stick that should be attached to an HDMI port, but as it turned out, it would be a bigger box-like device that would complement TVs and monitors.

Keystone console’s main highlight is to provide fans with a much more affordable gaming device that can handle internet game streaming. It will be integrated with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, giving players a good alternative to expensive conventional consoles and gaming PCs. Aside from Xbox Cloud Gaming service capabilities, word has it that the Keystone streaming console will even include a feature that will allow users to access Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming apps, making it just more attractive even to casual gamers.

This year, Xbox announced that it launched the Xbox TV app on 2022 Samsung TVs and monitors. While they will also allow you to play games from Xbox Cloud Gaming, the available models can be pricey. But with the Keystone streaming console, users should be allowed to play games on different TV models, making access to cloud gaming more convenient for everyone.

So, could it be possible that the device’s presence in Spencer’s Twitter post was intentional? And if it really was, does it mean Microsoft is teasing us, and the release of the Keystone console is just around the corner? Well, whatever Spencer’s true intention is, the post sure made a buzz online, catching the attention of fans and making the wait for the device more exciting.