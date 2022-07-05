Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV - No Console Required

Almost a month ago, Xbox and Samsung announced their partnership in bringing the Xbox App to new Samsung TVs, allowing gamers to play their favorite Xbox games without a PC or a console. Now, it finally arrives.

The best thing about the arrival of the Xbox App to the 2022 Samsung smart TVs is the convenience it could bring to players. Without the hassle of setting up additional hardware needed for gaming, they can access cloud gaming and play their favorite games offered by Xbox, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and many more.

Hundreds of cloud-enabled Xbox Game Pass games can be played this way, and they are available in 27 countries. As we reported before, the Xbox App can be accessed in certain Samsung 2022 smart TV models, such as Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. The app can be launched on these televisions through Samsung’s new Gaming Hub or the Samsung App store from the Samsung Media Hub.

Gamers only need a Bluetooth-enabled controller, like Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or the DualSense controller. Those who don’t have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can play Fortnite for free, but having one will give them access to hundreds of other games.