Xbox has announced a new blue controller to “shimmer up your controller collection” called the Aqua Shift, which has a unique prismatic design.

With its prismatic shimmering face, the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller is unlike any other that we’ve seen before from Xbox. Described as a way to “elevate your Xbox gaming experience,” the shimmer of the Aqua Shift controller apparently needs to be seen to be believed, as “you’ll feel like Aqua Shift comes to life in your hands,” which hopefully isn’t too distracting while you’re gaming.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition controller is far from the only special edition controller you can buy, but it may be the most unique as, in a first for Xbox Series X|S controllers, the Aqua Shift features rubberized side grips which will have a unique dual colour swirl on every unit, so each one will look a little bit unique.

Aside from the new look, the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller features everything that you’d expect from an Series X|S controller, with textured triggers and bumpers, a hybrid D-pad, customisable buttons, and Bluetooth connectivity.

If the Aqua Shift isn’t your cup of blue swirling tea and you’re after a new series X|S controller then you’re in luck, as Microsoft has recently brought back their Design Lab is back for the latest generation of Xbox Series X|S controllers, letting you create your own masterpiece of design.

Launching at the end of the month of the 31st of August, the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller will be available for $69.99 from the Microsoft Store or your local retailer.