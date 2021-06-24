To celebrate the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Digital Eclipse is releasing a movie inspired beat ‘em up for PC, Xbox and mobile.

The tie in game, fittingly titled Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, is a fusion of submitted ideas from the fan contest, with Digital Eclipse combining the best elements from the winners of both the youth and adult competition categories.

According to the Xbox Wire news post which gave us a first look at the game, the retro-inspired beat ‘em up will have an “appreciation of the Tune Squad’s pop culture influence, all while reminiscent of classic arcade games of the 1990s.”

Featuring beloved Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs and Lola Bunny, you’ll be fighting through Warner Bros. servers while battling the movies rogue AI villain, Al-G Rhythm. To fight the legions of goons and a few Goon Squad members, you’ve got a variety of special basketball moves, as well as “unique Space Jam cards” to hopefully keep the beat ‘em up action feeling fresh and engaging.

It’s not just Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game that’s being released to commemorate the launch of the movie, as there’s also going to be a lineup of special wireless Xbox controllers. Each of the three controllers has an entirely unique design, letting you choose between representing the Goon Squad, the Tune Squad, or the technologically inspired Serververse.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is launching via Xbox Game Pass on July 1st through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program for Xbox, PC and mobile devices. After this on the 15th of July, the game will become available for free for all fans to enjoy.