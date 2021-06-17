Xbox’s Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, announced today that Xbox’s controller customising Design Lab is back for the latest generation of controllers.

If you’ve never used it before, the Design Lab lets you customise your next Xbox controller with a bevvy of colour options for each region and part of the controller so you can create a truly unique design. With Xbox Design Lab’s return, there are now more colours than ever to choose from with “shock blue, pulse red, electric volt” all now available.

At long last, seven months after the consoles initial launch, you can finally customise the latest generation of controllers for Series X|S consoles with 20 colours across 8 sections of the controller, with optional laser engraving as well.

Xbox Design Lab is back! Our next-gen controller + millions of color combinations (including 3 brand new colors – shock blue, pulse red, electric volt) = you design it we build it. Design yours today at https://t.co/yUwZBdljhn pic.twitter.com/bE7irckzQP — Larry Hryb ??? (@majornelson) June 17, 2021

After being taken offline last year on October 14th, the Xbox Design Lab has been down for a while in preparation for this latest generation of controllers which feature Bluetooth connectivity, and a slightly refined design that includes a new D-pad and a textured back.