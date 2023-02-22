Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family Plan comes to 6 more countries

Microsoft has announced expanding its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family Plan to more countries, including Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.

“Beginning today, Xbox players in Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden will be able to join a plan that enables up to five friends and family members to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits,” confirms Xbox Game Pass Director of Product Marketing Enrico Toro. “This plan makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud. ?You can play at the same time on multiple devices and even play the same game at the same time?. Each member can enjoy the library of hundreds of games on console, PC, or cloud (in supported countries).”

The Redmond company announced the plan last year, allowing Game Pass members to share their subscriptions with friends and family. It was first made available in Colombia and Ireland, but today’s update will allow more players from the additional six countries to join the plan.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family Plan can be shared with four individuals in the same country as the user and offers a handful of benefits, including a library of hundreds of games, an EA Play membership, and exclusive member discounts and deals. Those who wish to join the plan will have the remaining time in their current plan to be converted. According to Microsoft, the conversion will be “based upon the monetary value of the old membership,” so users “won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription.”