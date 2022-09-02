Microsoft announces Game Pass Friends & Family subscription plan

Microsoft has announced Game Pass Friends & Family plan to allow Game Pass members to share their subscription with friends and family. It brings the same benefits as the Game Pass Ultimate, but with the former, you will be able to share with four other members of your friends and family circle. However, Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan costs €21.99 per month, while the Game Pass Ultimate is priced at €12.99 per month.

Microsoft is currently testing the new subscription plan in Ireland and Colombia. But in an FAQ, the company has confirmed that it will bring its new Game Pass offering to more countries in the next few months. However, the software giant has not mentioned which countries will be next to get benefit from the new subscription model. It is also worth noting that the people you are sharing your Game Pass subscription with must be located in the same country as yours.

Below is what you will get with the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family subscription:

Share the benefits of Ultimate with four people

New games added all time

EA Play membership included

Exclusive member discounts and deals

In-game content and partner offers

To make the process of upgradation easier for existing Game Pass subscription holders, Microsoft will automatically convert the remaining on your previous plan as follows:

If you are already using an Xbox Game Pass subscription, are you planning to upgrade to the latest Friends & Family subscription plan? Let us know in the comments below.