Xbox is now exploring a new way to allow its gamers to share their Xbox Game Pass membership with family and friends. On August 4, the video gaming brand announced that it is testing the new “Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview” Game Pass plan that can be purchased in the Microsoft Store. In this new offering only limited for testing to users in Ireland and Columbia, Xbox Insiders will be allowed to add other individuals to their subscription.

“This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits,” Xbox announces in the blog post.

On a side note, Xbox reminds those who want to participate that while the people they want to add to the plan don’t have to be Insiders like them, they have to be in the same country. The enrollment availability is also limited. And in case you still have time remaining on your membership before joining the new plan, Xbox says the preview has a specific way to convert it.

“Insider Preview will convert the time remaining on your membership to time in the new plan, based upon the monetary value of the old membership,” Xbox explains. “For example, a full month of Ultimate will be converted to 18 days of membership for this plan. This way you won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription upon conversion. Conversion is final, and users must wait for their new membership to expire before returning to a previous membership.”

As for the joiners, Xbox stresses that the same process for the time remaining conversion is unnecessary. They can choose to cancel their existing subscription or wait for its expiration. Also, those who have Xbox All Access are ineligible for the preview.

Lastly, given it is a preview, Xbox also details in the blog post all the plan’s known issues.