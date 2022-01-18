After being leaked earlier today thanks to a poorly hidden announcement image, Microsoft has now confirmed the game coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout this January.

Featuring a number of day one releases, the indie darling Death’s Door, and, for the first time on Xbox, Danganronpa, Microsoft is definitely making January a cracking start to this years Xbox Game Pass additions.

Without any further ado, here’s a little bit about each of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout this January:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Investigate murders, search for clues and talk to your classmates to prepare for trial. There, you’ll engage in deadly wordplay, going back and forth with suspects. Dissect their statements and fire their words back at them to expose their lies! There’s only one way to survive—pull the trigger.

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Transform from a featureless nobody into a slug, a ghost and a dragon in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Discover 15+ distinct Forms, mix-and-match their abilities, clear evolving dungeons and… SAVE THE WORLD!?

Deaths Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available January 20th

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry.

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available January 20th

Featuring Hitman (2016), Hitman 2, and Hitman 3, the Hitman Trilogy encompasses all of the World of Assassination saga, letting you get your methodical murder on across the world as gaming’s favourite barcoded bald man.

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available January 20th

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Put your love for pups to the test – we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines.

Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available January 20th

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Assemble your elite team of Rainbow Six Operators to launch incursions in the unpredictable containment zones and face off an evolving Alien threat. Band together and put everything on the line as you take on this unknown enemy.

Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC) – Available January 20th

Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close-quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment.

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available January 20th

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: The best flying disc game of all time is back! With amazing hand-drawn graphics, crazy new moves, gameplay mechanics and awesome new characters and stages, Windjammers 2 is the sequel you’ve been dreaming of.

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available January 27th

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Drum out high scores by playing along with Don and Ka in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Choose from over 70 songs and play with friends in local multiplayer mode and online ranked matches. Light your drumming spirit on fire!

As always, it’s not all good news when Microsoft’s announcement rolls around, as it also reveals what games are leaving Xbox Game Pass this month. This January, on the 31st, these will be the games leaving Xbox Game Pass: