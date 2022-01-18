Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass now has 25 million subscribers

Along with the news about acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft today announced that its Xbox Game Pass service has now reached 25 million subscribers. Microsoft also has plans to launch Activision Blizzard games into Game Pass service to make the service even more compelling.

“Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog,” said Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming.

With Activision Blizzard’s nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and three billion-dollar franchises, this acquisition will make Game Pass one of the most compelling and diverse lineups of gaming content in the industry.

Source: Microsoft