Xbox is focused on bringing more third-party games to Game Pass

Microsoft will be making moves to secure more third-party titles for their video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

Taking to Twitter to explain the future plans of Microsoft’s subscription service, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that more third-party games are coming to the service was Microsoft attempts to create the Netflix of games.

“In addition to all our first party games arriving day and date to Xbox Game Pass,” Spencer said. “The team is focused on bringing many more third party games as well to the service.”

In addition to all our first party games arriving day and date to @xboxgamepass – the team is focused on bringing many more third party games as well to the service https://t.co/PHx1HrSwDX — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 20, 2020

Xbox has recently been ramping up it’s third-party acquisitions for Xbox Game Pass. With Japanese franchises like Dragon Quest and Yakuza that wouldn’t normally be seen on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass is expanding the console ecosystem further than its reach could’ve garnered before.