Netflix has added a number of Samsung smartphones and tablets to its list of devices that support HD and HDR10 content. The Streaming giant has also added TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Plus to the list. There are as much as 12 new Samsung devices that now can stream Netflix in HD, while the HDR10 support has been extended only to the latest Samsung flagship devices, including Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2.
HD
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Samsung Galaxy A41
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Samsung Galaxy Note20
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- TCL 10 5G
- TCL 10 Plus
HDR10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- TCL 10 5G
- TCL 10 Plus
If you are one of those who spent more than $1000 on any of the latest Galaxy smartphones, you can now stream Netflix in HDR10 on your device.
Source: Netflix
