Microsoft has made console setups a little bit easier for Xbox customers who purchase intriguing console bundles with their new Xbox Digital Direct update.

This new feature will allow players to redeem Xbox Digital Direct offers on their Xbox as soon as they set up their shiny new Xbox One, Xbox One X or even Xbox Series X later this year.

With most consoles coming bundled with some form of additional content – such as Xbox Game Pass – the Xbox One family of consoles will tell players what codes their console comes with and allow them to claim it to their account as soon as possible.

If you decide not to claim your codes at any given point, you’ll be able to find these Xbox Digital Direct offers in your console’s Full Library or Account Settings sections and claim the codes from there.