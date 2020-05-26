Today’s the day! Minecraft Dungeons is officially out on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs today, as well as being included in Xbox Game Pass for Console, for PC, and Ultimate.

If you’re not a Game Pass user, you’ll find that the base version of Minecraft Dungeons retails for a nice $19.99. The Hero Edition, which contains both the base game and the Hero Pass upgrade, is going for $29.99. You can also buy the Hero Pass Upgrade separately for $9.99.

The Hero Pass contains a Hero Cape, two player skins, and a chicken pet, along with two DLC expansions for Minecraft Dungeons that you’ll get upon their eventual release. I’d say that it’s worth it just for the chicken.

Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough (or a bit-of-both!) to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!

If you’re looking to join Xbox Game Pass, you can always get your first month of Xbox Game Pass for for just $1, as long as you haven’t joined the service before