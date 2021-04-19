Tomorrow, Microsoft will begin to send out invites to test the Xbox Cloud Gaming service to select Xbox Games Pass Ultimate members.

In an Xbox Wire news post, Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President & Head of Product for Project xCloud announced that invitees “can play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.”

Invited Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to use and test the service on “Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers.”

Invites will be sent out on a continuous basis to players, but only those in the 22 supported countries, as they evaluate the feedback and “continue to improve the experience, and add support for more devices.”

“Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways,” Gluckstein added, giving hope to those not invited in this beta testing stage.

Those lucky enough to be invited to the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta will have access to the over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles available on the service, over 50 of which can be played with on-screen touch controls.