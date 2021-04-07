Touch Controls are now available for over 50 cloud titles

As part of the Xbox Wire news post about what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, we also had the news that you can now play over 50 cloud-enabled titles with touch controls.

After first launching last September with Minecraft Dungeons being available to play with touch controls, that list has since expanded to 54 titles for you to enjoy.

Notably among this list are exceptional titles such as Slay the Spire, Gears 5, and Sea of Thieves that you can play with on-screen controls from the comfort of your phone.

While the expansive list is undoubtedly impressive, not every game suits having on-screen controls, but it’s still a great option to have, especially when able to play these titles through the cloud.

Still being in the beta stages for the time being, once Xbox Cloud Gaming launches fully, we should be able to expect an even more impressive roster to play on the go.

So long as you’ve got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can get to enjoying all of these games today without the need for an external controller and the frustrating question of how to prop your phone up while you play.