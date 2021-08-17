As we move into the second half of another month, Xbox Game Pass receives yet another haul of games to make its lineup even better, and this month is an absolute belter.

Featuring five brand new day one games, including the hotly anticipated Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine, as well as an assortment of older titles, Xbox Game Pass is getting an incredible selection of games throughout the latter half of this month to show that it’s absolutely worth getting.

Humankind (PC) – Available Today

Humankind is a 4X strategy game with some seriously impressive scale. Focusing more on culture than all our war, Humankind lets you shape your civilization through the decisions you make and the deeds you accomplish. While culture may be all well and good, however, there are still 129 units to help you get your political point across.

Need for Speed Heat (Cloud) – Available Today

Coming to Xbox Game Pass via EA Play, Need for Speed™ Heat is an adrenaline-fueled, vibrant racing game where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set. With sanctioned racing events as well as after dark street races, Need for Speed Heat provides a mix of racing gameplay within a colourful Florida setting.

Star Wars Battlefront II (Cloud) – Available Today

Embark on an endless Star Wars journey that lets you experience rich multiplayer battlegrounds across all three eras – prequel, classic and new trilogy – or rise as a new hero and discover an emotionally gripping single-player story spanning thirty years.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Cloud) – Available Today

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire.

Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 19th

This atmospheric, Metroidvania hacking adventure lets you take control of a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. In the sprawling 3D world of a Mainframe, Recompile features intense combat, tight 3D platforming, super-powered abilities and an environmental logic-based hacking mechanic.

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 19

The evolution of train simulation! Master iconic locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic, and get creative with customisation tools in this advanced sequel. Climb into the cab in Train Sim World 2.

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 19

Joining Xbox Game Pass as a Day One release, in Twelve Minutes what should be a romantic evening with your wife turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death. Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a TWELVE-MINUTE time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again unless you can break the loop.

Psychonauts 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 25

Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game, launching Day One on Xbox Game Pass, with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain.

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 26

Journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long-dormant locations – called “Ages”- and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into. Explore deeper connections in these stunning and surreal Ages, uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal, and make choices that will affect both you and the world of Myst itself.

As always it’s not all good news for Xbox Game Pass when it comes to the end of a month, as another assortment of games is leaving the platform. The games leaving on August 31st this month are: