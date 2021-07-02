After implementing then removing sliders their capped charitable donations back in April, Humble Bundle is back at it again, reducing charitable donations.

Sliders will be returning once again if Humble Bundle doesn’t have to change things once again, but this time, it’ll be a “new iteration of sliders that creates even more opportunities to support important causes,” according to the blog post Humble published yesterday.

New and improved sliders might sound all well and good if they let us decide where our money goes, Humble points out in the blog post that “there will be a minimum amount for Humble Bundle between 15 – 30%,” on every bundle no matter what.

Humble Bundle do point out that they’ve been very charitable over the past “ten years of having the option to lower Humble’s percentage to zero,” and that in the future, they’ll also “continue to create more ways to give back such as with our 100% to charity bundles.”

If these changes actually pass, unlike the last ones, you can expect to see these sliders roll out in “mid-July” according to the blog post.

It’s hardly surprising that Humble Bundle would try to do something like this again, they all but promised it after their last attempt after all. At the end of the day, Humble is a business that needs revenue if they want to continue existing, though without a peek at their financial reports, we don’t know if this is a needed change or just a ploy for profit.