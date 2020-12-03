Qualcomm recently announced its latest flagship processor called Snapdragon 888, and several phone makers have already confirmed that they’re adopting the latest Snapdragon flagship processor for their upcoming flagships. Xiaomi will be one of the few early adopters of the latest Snapdragon processor, in fact, its upcoming flagship, the Mi 11, will be the world’s first phone with SD 888 chipset.

According to the famous tipster Ice Universe, the Mi 11 is all set to release in this month. To be more specific, the tipster says that Xiaomi will release the Mi 11 at the end of December, making it the world’s first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, it’s not clear whether the smartphone will be available globally from this month.

We don’t know much about the upcoming Mi 11, but if Ice Universe is to be believed, the smartphone will feature a four-curve screen design, which literally means that a screen that curves on all four sides. Apart from that, the tipster didn’t share any details of what’s inside Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

Apart from Xiaomi, 13 more companies have been confirmed to released Snapdragon 888-based smartphones next year. The OEMs include:

ASUS

Black Shark

Lenovo

LG

MEIZU

Motorola

Nubia

Realme

OnePlus

OPPO

Sharp

Vivo

ZTE

How many of you’re excited about the Mi 11 smartphone? Let’s know in the comments below.