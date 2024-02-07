Windows Copilot now gives you more space to chat, full-screen mode is in the works

While both Windows Copilot and Copilot Edge are the same, there are some additional features that you’ll find on the latter. Being able to expand the chat window is one such feature that is available in Edge Copilot but wasn’t there in Windows Copilot until today.

Microsoft’s Shilpa Ranganathan took to X (previously known as Twitter) to post that Window Copilot can now be launched in an expanded window, offering users more chat space. If you don’t like what you’re seeing, you can go back to the original state by resizing the window, just like you can do with Edge Copilot. However, the Microsoft executive hasn’t shed light on what enables the change. We tried resizing it with the mouse cursor on our PCs running Windows 11 23H2, but we couldn’t expand the window.

The reason why it’s not yet available to all isn’t known. But it could be that the change is gradually rolling out via a server-side update and, therefore, might take a few more days for the change to arrive on all Windows 11 PCs. If you’re not seeing it despite running the latest version of Windows 11, you can check back later.

We heard you! #Windows Copilot now launches in an expanded window to give you more space to chat.

You can resize it and easily switch back to a thinner side-by-side window too! Keep your feedback coming… pic.twitter.com/Pv5oJh9YTo — Shilpa Ranganathan (@ShilpaRan) February 6, 2024

Besides expanded window support, more new features are coming to Windows Copilot. While commenting on her post on X, a user asked whether the Copilot windows take up the entire space of the PC screen. To that question, Ranganathan replied, “…We are also working on this!” This reminds us of how Microsoft initially didn’t allow to change the size of the Widgets board but later changed its stance and brought support for a full-screen Widgets board in Windows 11. However, we don’t know when the full-screen Copilot window will be available for Windows users. In all likelihood, it will first come to Windows Dev or Canary Insiders and then gradually to more stable channels.