Windows 11 full-screen Widget experience rolling out to more people

Microsoft is making every effort to improve the Widget experience in Windows 11. The company’s latest effort includes allowing app developers to create their app Widgets for the operating system. As a result, Meta’s Messenger made its way to the Windows 11 Widget board. Now, the software giant is not doing anything extra but is increasing the reach of what’s already available.

Microsoft is now rolling out the full-screen Widget experience to stable Windows 11 users. Until now, it was limited only to Windows Insiders. If you are running the latest Windows Web Experience Pack version (423.2300.0.0) on Windows 11, you should see the option to expand the Widget board to take the space of your entire PC screen. Of course, you can contract it if you want to return to the original state.

However, it is important to note that you can not use the Widget board without signing in, even if you are running the latest web experience pack on stable Windows 11. If you are an Insider, you can use Windows Widgets without signing in. Maybe Microsoft will bring this capability to stable Windows 11 through future web experience updates. It may also debut in Windows 11 Moment 2 update, which is expected to roll out next month.

The full screen widgets feature is finally rolling out to stable Windows 11, should be available if you have the latest Windows Web Experience Pack version (423.2300.0.0) After updating, you should see the new Expand to Full View button in the top right pic.twitter.com/z22q8EWv27 — PhantomOcean3?? (@PhantomOfEarth) January 28, 2023

While the full-screen Widget experience in stable Windows 11 is a welcome change, you still cannot add the Phone Link, and Messenger widgets to the board. Besides Messenger, Microsoft recently rolled out the capability of adding the Phone Link widget experience to Windows 11, but they are currently limited to Insiders only. That said, it will not take long for them to come to stable Windows 11.

If you are a Windows 11 user, how often do you use Widgets? Let us know your thoughts about the feature in the comments section.