Back in December, Microsoft announced new modern icons based on Fluent design for Windows 10 devices. The new icons included the ones for Mail and Calendar, Calculator, Photos and more. Last month, Microsoft rolled out the new icons to Windows Insiders followed by a gradual roll-out of the new icons for first-party Windows 10 apps.

Today, the company is rolling out a new update for the Windows Camera app which brings the new Fluent Design icon to the app. The new icons are based on Microsoft’s fluent design and were announced back in December of 2019. Microsoft recently rolled out the new icons for Mail and Calendar, Movies and TV, and Calculator app to all the Windows 10 users. The company followed it with new icons for Photos, Voice Recorder, Feedback Hub and Office.

Gallery

Unfortunately, we only have machines running on Windows 10 v1909 and the latest Fast Ring Insider builds so we can’t confirm the Fluent Design icon rollout for Windows Camera app on other versions of Windows 10. That said, the updates are not tied to a certain version so everyone should be receiving the new icons today or in a couple of days. You can head to the Microsoft Store and manually download the new Windows Camera update.