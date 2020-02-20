Back in December, Microsoft announced new modern icons for Windows 10 devices. The new icons included the ones for Mail and Calendar, Calculator, Photos and more. The company didn’t announce when they will roll the icons out to Windows 10 users but Windows Insiders started seeing new icons last month.

Starting today, Microsoft is rolling out the new icons to all the Windows Insiders on Fast Ring. The new icons will update on Windows 10 Start Menu, Taskbar, and Splash Screen. Currently, Microsoft is rolling out icons for Mail and Calendar, Groove Music, Voice Recorder, Calculator, Alarm and Clock, and Movies and TV.

If you’re currently using Windows 10 Insider Preview and are on Fast Ring then you can head to Microsoft Store and manually check for app updates. Alternatively, Microsoft will automatically update the apps to the latest version which will enable the new icons.

Source ALumia

Thanks, Artiom for the screenshots!