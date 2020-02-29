Back in December, Microsoft announced new modern icons for Windows 10 devices. The new icons included the ones for Mail and Calendar, Calculator, Photos and more. Last week, Microsoft rolled out the new icons to Windows Insiders.

It looks like the company is now rolling the new icons out to everyone. The new update was first spotted by Techdows. We can now confirm that we are receiving updates for Mail and Calendar, Movies and TV, and Calculator app. The new icons will update on Windows 10 Start Menu, Taskbar, and Splash Screen.

Unfortunately, all our machines are running on Windows 10 v1909 so we were unable to confirm if the update has been rolled out to older versions of Windows 10. Moreover, the update seems to be rolling out in phases so it might be a while before everyone receives the new app updates. You can head to Microsoft Store and manually download the new app updates.