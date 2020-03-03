Back in December, Microsoft announced new modern icons for Windows 10 devices. The new icons included the ones for Mail and Calendar, Calculator, Photos and more. Last week, Microsoft rolled out the new icons to Windows Insiders.

Today, the company has started rolling out the new icons for Photos, Voice Recorder and Office to both Windows Insiders and Windows 10 users (v1909). The new icons are based on Microsoft’s fluent design and were announced back in December of 2019. Microsoft recently rolled out the new icons for Mail and Calendar, Movies and TV, and Calculator app to all the Windows 10 users.

Unfortunately, have machines running on v1909 and Fast Ring Build 19569 so we can’t confirm the update for other versions of Windows 10. That said, the updates are not tied to a certain version so everyone should be receiving the new icons today or in a couple of days. You can head to the Store and manually download the new app updates.