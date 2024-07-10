Windows 11's Patch Tuesday July 2024 brings fixes for 21H2, 22H2, & 23H2 versions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the month once again. Microsoft has just released Windows 11’s Patch Tuesday of July 2024, bringing all sorts of updates and fixes for folks in the 21H2 (KB5040431) 22H2 and 23H2 (KB5040442) versions.

Besides bringing all the improvements from June’s KB5039302 non-security update for 22H2 & 23H2, Microsoft addressed a known issue affecting users’ ability to view or interact with the taskbar. It also resolved an issue causing the User Account Control (UAC) to not prompt for credentials when repairing an application.

As for the 21H2 version, Microsoft said that the update includes security improvements and addresses several key issues such as prompting User Account Control credentials during application repair, among others. You can check out all the update’s highlights here.

Just earlier, Microsoft also reminded users that the 21H2 and the 22H2 versions of Windows 11 will reach their end of servicing (EOS) period in October 2024. That means, the October security update will be the last of its kind for these versions, and the Redmond company encourages users to migrate to the 23H2.

“After this date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats,” Microsoft says.

The announcement will affect the Home and Pro editions of the 22H2, as well as the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of the 21H2. A much newer version, the AI-friendly 24H2, is in the pipeline though, and it’s already rolling out, especially for Copilot+ PCs.