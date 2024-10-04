Windows 11's File Explorer may soon get nice new features—live persona cards & more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has been testing a few changes here and there on Windows 11. Some of these changes are now live across all the Windows Insider channels (Dev, Beta, and Canary).

And now, the Redmond tech giant seems to be improving the users’ experience on Windows 11’s File Explorer. Live persona cards, a new feature, are now being tested, and these profile cards will show up whenever you over a person’s icon near a file.

Once you do that, they display the person’s name beside options like starting a call. Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of the insider:

While the live persona cards promise a more interactive experience, the insider community has spotted that they are currently limited to the Beta version.

Besides that, as the insider details, clicking on the profile icon will provide a more detailed view of the user’s information—now goes live on other Windows 11 insider channels like Dev and Canary as well. Both of these features (profile icons and live persona cards) require other now-tested features, including the Shared files tab in Home.

As you can see below, the profile icons are currently not working. Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of the insider:

If you may recall, Microsoft has recently launched the KB5043166 update for Beta to fix Task Manager which looks odd in dark mode & add a new feature for Snipping Tool. As for folks in the Dev channel, Microsoft now supports 6 GHz connections for Windows Mobile Hotspot, and Canary channel also got its first build in over a month.