Want to use your PC as a mobile hotspot with faster internet? We've got some good news

There are times when it’s necessary to share the internet that your Windows 11 PCs have through Windows Mobile Hotspots—especially when your work or school WiFi isn’t working on your other devices like smartphones or consoles.

The good news now, is that the Windows Mobile Hotspot now supports 6 GHz connections. Microsoft is currently testing it in a recently launched KB5043168 update for Windows 11 insiders in the Dev channel, but this feature still requires compatible chips and updated drivers.

Not all 6 GHz Wi-Fi chips will work with the mobile hotspot. Before this, you could only force 6 GHz connectivity using workarounds as Windows only offered 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz options.

You can enable this option in the mobile hotspot settings, and it will only use 6 GHz when turned on manually for compatible devices.

“Features and experiences included in these builds may never get released as we try out different concepts and get feedback. Features may change over time, be removed, or replaced and never get released beyond Windows Insiders,” Microsoft reminds us.

We’re also getting fixes for various issues, including Task Manager display errors and input method editor (IME) memory leaks, and introducing open-source software attributions for Rust components.

The announcement came just in time as the Windows Insider Program hit its 10-year anniversary. For other insiders, Microsoft also launched the KB5043166 for the Beta channel, featuring fixes for Task Manager that looks odd in dark mod, among other improvements here and there.