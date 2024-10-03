Microsoft flights first Canary build in over a month, still not Copilot Plus-friendly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the week again, as we’re still in the 10th-anniversary week of the Windows Insider Program. Microsoft has now launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27718 for folks in the Canary channel, the most hot-off-the-presses insider channel of Windows 11, with a few tested experiences here and there.

Once again, Microsoft is now bringing the media control’s new look to the lock screen, which is now being pushed down to the bottom middle. This experience has long been experimented with in previous builds, like the KB5043145 and KB5041876 updates for the Beta channel weeks ago.

We’re also getting a few improvements here and there, and it’s been over a month since the Canary channel got an update. We’re now seeing improvements in the Start menu, which now lets you easily sign out, taskbar, notifications, and Windows Share UI—besides the addition of new Clock widgets for countdowns & timers, and new app categories in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft also reminds us that this may not be the most Copilot+ PC-friendly insider update, which also happened with Build 27695 from August. The Redmond company says that if you have a Copilot+ PC, which usually comes with the latest Windows 11 24H2 version, you’ll likely encounter the issue of losing your Windows Hello PIN and biometrics with the error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available.”

For folks in the Dev and Beta channel, Microsoft also launched a few updates. Windows Mobile Hotspot now supports 6 GHz connections for compatible devices in the Dev channel, and for those in Beta, we’re getting a fix for Task Manager that looks odd in dark mode.