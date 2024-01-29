Microsoft forms "new team" to help rewrite core Windows components into Rust from C/C++

Microsoft has been deep in rewriting its core Windows components into Rust, a much better, class of bugs-free alternative from C/C++. Now, the tech giant is hiring more people to join the new team, as spotted on the Microsoft Career website.

More specifically, the Redmond-based tech giant is hiring new principal software architects, as the vacancy reads, and with experiences in high-volume services and proficiency in Rust and C# for the Microsoft 365 cloud service.

“We are forming a new team focused on enabling the adoption of the Rust programming language as the foundation to modernizing global scale platform services, and beyond,” the job vacancy reads.

At their BlueHat event last year, Microsoft announced plans to rewrite portions of the Windows kernel in Rust, citing its modernity, ease of use, and overall clarity. This same language is employed in the development of the new Azure Quantum Development Kit (QDK), which offers a 100x speed boost and a 100x reduction in code size.

“Responsibilities will include guiding technical direction, design and implementation of Rust component libraries, SDKs, and re-implementation of existing global scale C# based services to Rust,” the job description continues.