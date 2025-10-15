Windows 11 Snipping Tool Shortcut: A How-To Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 is a handy utility for capturing screenshots of your screen. While you can access it through the Start menu or by searching, using a keyboard shortcut offers a much faster and more efficient way to take snips. This guide will walk you through the various ways to use the Windows 11 Snipping Tool shortcut, making your screenshot process seamless.

Mastering the Snipping Tool shortcut can significantly improve your workflow, whether you need to capture a specific region, a full window, or a free-form selection. By the end of this guide, you’ll know all the available shortcuts and how to customize them to suit your needs, allowing you to quickly and easily grab screenshots whenever you need them.

How Do I Use the Snipping Tool Shortcut in Windows 11?

Using the Default Snipping Tool Shortcut

Windows 11 has a built-in shortcut that instantly activates the Snipping Tool. Here’s how to use it:

Press the Windows key + Shift + S simultaneously. The screen will dim, and your cursor will change into a crosshair. Select the type of snip you want to take from the top menu:

Rectangular Snip: Drag the cursor to select a rectangular area.

Drag the cursor to select a rectangular area. Freeform Snip: Draw a freeform shape around the area you want to capture.

Draw a freeform shape around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Click on the window you want to capture.

Click on the window you want to capture. Full-screen Snip: Capture the entire screen.

The snip will be automatically copied to your clipboard. A notification will appear, allowing you to edit the snip in the Snipping Tool app.

Customizing Keyboard Shortcuts

While you can’t directly change the default Windows key + Shift + S shortcut, you can create custom keyboard shortcuts to open the Snipping Tool.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and right-click on the app. Select “Open file location”. Right-click on the “SnippingTool.exe” file. Select “Properties”. Go to the “Shortcut” tab. Click in the “Shortcut key” field. Press the key combination you want to use (e.g., Ctrl + Alt + S). Windows will automatically add Ctrl + Alt if you only press a single key. Click “Apply” and then “OK”.

Using the Print Screen Key

The Print Screen key can also be configured to open the Snipping Tool.

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Go to “Accessibility” and then “Keyboard”. Toggle the “Use the Print Screen button to open screen snipping” option to “On”.

Now, pressing the Print Screen key will launch the Snipping Tool directly.

Snipping Tool Modes

The Snipping Tool offers different modes to capture your screen.

Rectangular Mode: Capture a rectangular area by dragging the cursor.

Capture a rectangular area by dragging the cursor. Window Mode: Capture a specific window by clicking on it.

Capture a specific window by clicking on it. Full-Screen Mode: Capture the entire screen with a single click.

Capture the entire screen with a single click. Freeform Mode: Capture a custom shape by drawing around the desired area.

Snipping Tool Features

The Snipping Tool offers several features to enhance your screenshots.

Annotation: Use the pen and highlighter tools to add notes, drawings, or highlights to your snips.

Use the pen and highlighter tools to add notes, drawings, or highlights to your snips. Delay: Set a delay before the snip is taken, allowing you to capture pop-up menus or animations.

Set a delay before the snip is taken, allowing you to capture pop-up menus or animations. Save: Save your snips as image files in various formats (PNG, JPG, GIF).

Save your snips as image files in various formats (PNG, JPG, GIF). Copy: Copy the snip to your clipboard for easy pasting into other applications.

Tips for Efficient Snipping

Here are some tips to make your Snipping Tool experience even better:

Use the keyboard shortcuts: Memorize the default shortcut (Windows key + Shift + S) or create a custom one for quick access.

Memorize the default shortcut (Windows key + Shift + S) or create a custom one for quick access. Explore the different modes: Experiment with the various snip modes to find the one that best suits your needs.

Experiment with the various snip modes to find the one that best suits your needs. Annotate your snips: Use the annotation tools to add context or highlight important information.

Use the annotation tools to add context or highlight important information. Save your snips: Save your snips to a folder for easy access and organization.

Save your snips to a folder for easy access and organization. Practice regularly: The more you use the Snipping Tool, the more proficient you’ll become.

Snipping Tool Shortcuts: A Quick Comparison

Feature Default Shortcut Custom Shortcut Launch Snipping Tool Windows Key + Shift + S Configurable (Ctrl+Alt+Key) Print Screen Key Configurable to launch Tool N/A

Mastering Screenshots in Windows 11

Using the Snipping Tool shortcut is a great way to quickly capture and share what’s on your screen. Whether you stick with the default shortcut or customize it to your liking, mastering this tool will undoubtedly boost your productivity.

FAQ

How do I open Snipping Tool in Windows 11? You can open the Snipping Tool by searching for it in the Start menu, using the Windows key + Shift + S shortcut, or configuring the Print Screen key.

How do I take a screenshot on Windows 11 using the Snipping Tool? Press Windows key + Shift + S, then select the snip type (rectangular, freeform, window, or full-screen) and capture the desired area.

How do I save a snip from the Snipping Tool? After taking a snip, click the save icon (disk icon) in the Snipping Tool window and choose a location and file format.

Can I edit a snip after taking it? Yes, the Snipping Tool provides annotation tools like pen and highlighter to edit your snips.

How do I change the Snipping Tool shortcut? While you cannot change the default Windows key + Shift + S shortcut, you can create a custom shortcut through the SnippingTool.exe properties.

Related reading