How To Tell If I Have Windows 10 Or 11: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Determining which version of Windows your computer is running is a fundamental task for troubleshooting, ensuring software compatibility, and simply staying informed about your system. Fortunately, identifying whether you’re using Windows 10 or Windows 11 is a straightforward process, regardless of your technical expertise. This guide provides simple, step-by-step instructions to help you quickly and easily find out which operating system is installed on your computer.

Knowing your Windows version allows you to access appropriate support resources, download compatible software updates, and understand the specific features available to you. Whether you’re upgrading, troubleshooting, or just curious, this guide will provide you with the information you need to confidently identify your Windows version.

How Do I Know If I Have Windows 10 or 11?

Check System Information

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msinfo32 and press Enter. This will open the System Information window. Look for the “OS Name” entry. This will display the version of Windows installed on your computer (e.g., Microsoft Windows 10 Pro or Microsoft Windows 11 Home). Also, check the “Version” entry. This will give you a more specific build number (e.g., 10.0.19045 Build 19045 for Windows 10).

Use the Settings App

Click the Start button (the Windows logo) in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Click the Settings icon (the gear icon). In the Settings app, click on System. Scroll down and click on About. Under “Windows specifications,” you will find the “Version” and “OS build info.” This will tell you whether you are running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Look at the Visual Cues

Taskbar and Start Menu: Windows 11 has a centered taskbar and Start menu by default, while Windows 10 has a left-aligned taskbar and Start menu. While the Windows 11 taskbar can be moved to the left, the default centered position is a key visual indicator. Window Corners: Windows 11 features rounded window corners, while Windows 10 has sharp, square corners. Icons and Design: Windows 11 has a more modern, streamlined design with updated icons and visual elements throughout the operating system.

Using the Command Prompt

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type cmd and press Enter to open the Command Prompt. In the Command Prompt window, type ver and press Enter. The Command Prompt will display the version of Windows you are running (e.g., Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.19045.3693] for Windows 10).

Tips

If you’re unsure, the Settings app method is generally the easiest and most reliable way to check your Windows version.

Keep in mind that even within Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are different versions and builds, so checking the specific build number can be helpful for troubleshooting specific issues.

Visual cues can be helpful, but remember that some visual elements can be customized, so relying solely on them might not always be accurate.

Quick Summary

Here’s a quick comparison table to help you differentiate between Windows 10 and Windows 11:

Feature Windows 10 Windows 11 Taskbar Left-aligned (default) Centered (default) Window Corners Sharp, square corners Rounded corners Visual Design Traditional Windows design Modern, streamlined design Start Menu Left-aligned, Live Tiles (optional) Centered, without Live Tiles System Info Reports as “Windows 10” in System Info Reports as “Windows 11” in System Info

Finding Your Windows Version Made Easy

By using any of the simple methods outlined above, you can quickly determine whether you are running Windows 10 or Windows 11. This information is crucial for ensuring software compatibility, accessing the correct support resources, and staying informed about your system.

FAQ

How do I update from Windows 10 to Windows 11? You can update through the Windows Update settings in the Settings app if your computer meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

What are the minimum system requirements for Windows 11? The minimum requirements include a 1 GHz or faster processor with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC), 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB or larger storage device, UEFI, Secure Boot capable system firmware, and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

Will upgrading to Windows 11 delete my files? Upgrading typically does not delete your files, but it’s always recommended to back up your important data before making any major system changes.

Is Windows 11 free to upgrade from Windows 10? Yes, the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 is generally free, provided your system meets the minimum requirements.

How can I check if my computer is compatible with Windows 11? Microsoft provides a PC Health Check app that you can download and run to determine if your computer meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

Related reading