How To Show My Computer On Desktop In Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Windows 11 offers a sleek and modern interface, but sometimes the most basic icons, like “This PC” (formerly known as “My Computer”), are hidden from the desktop. Having quick access to your computer’s drives, folders, and devices directly on your desktop can significantly improve your workflow and save you time. This guide provides a simple, step-by-step approach to display the “This PC” icon on your Windows 11 desktop.

Whether you’re a seasoned Windows user or new to the operating system, this tutorial will walk you through the process of adding the “This PC” icon, ensuring you can easily access your files and manage your system resources. We’ll cover the built-in personalization settings and registry editing, offering solutions for both beginner and advanced users.

Where Do I Find The “This PC” Icon On Windows 11?

Using Personalization Settings

This is the easiest and most straightforward method to add the “This PC” icon to your desktop.

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. This will open the Settings app. Click on “Themes” in the left-hand sidebar. Click on “Desktop icon settings”. This will open a new window. Check the box next to “Computer”. Click “Apply” and then “OK”. The “This PC” icon will now appear on your desktop.

Editing the Registry (Advanced)

This method is for more advanced users and involves directly modifying the Windows Registry. Incorrectly editing the registry can cause system instability, so proceed with caution.

Press the Windows key, type “regedit”, and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D} Double-click on the “System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree” DWORD value. Change the “Value data” field to “1”. Click “OK”. Restart your computer or restart Explorer.exe for the changes to take effect. To restart Explorer.exe, press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open Task Manager, find “Windows Explorer” in the list of processes, right-click on it, and select “Restart”.

Creating a Desktop Shortcut

If the above methods don’t work, you can create a shortcut to “This PC” on your desktop.

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “New” and then “Shortcut”. Type explorer.exe ::{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D} in the “Type the location of the item” field. Click “Next”. Type “This PC” as the name for the shortcut. Click “Finish”.

Using the Settings App

This is another method to show the “This PC” on your desktop.

Press the Windows key, type “settings”, and press Enter to open the Settings app. Click on “Personalization”. Click on “Themes”. Click on “Desktop icon settings”. Check the box next to “Computer”. Click “Apply” and then “OK”. The “This PC” icon will now appear on your desktop.

Tips

If the icon doesn’t appear immediately after applying the settings, try restarting your computer.

You can customize the icon by right-clicking on it, selecting “Properties”, and then clicking “Change Icon”.

If you accidentally delete the “This PC” icon, you can easily restore it using the methods described above.

Comparison of Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods for adding the “This PC” icon to your desktop:

Method Difficulty Risk Requires Restart Personalization Settings Easy Low No Registry Editing Advanced High Yes/Explorer Creating a Shortcut Medium Low No Settings App Easy Low No

Easy access to your computer

By following these simple steps, you can easily add the “This PC” icon to your Windows 11 desktop, providing quick and convenient access to your files and system resources. Choose the method that best suits your comfort level and technical expertise, and enjoy a more streamlined computing experience.

FAQ

How do I change the icon for “This PC” on my desktop? Right-click the “This PC” icon, select “Properties,” click “Change Icon,” and choose a new icon.

Why is the “Desktop icon settings” option missing in my Personalization settings? This can sometimes occur due to system errors. Try restarting your computer or running the System File Checker tool.

Can I add other icons to my desktop besides “This PC”? Yes, the “Desktop icon settings” window allows you to add icons for “User’s Files,” “Network,” “Recycle Bin,” and “Control Panel.”

What if none of these methods work? Ensure your Windows 11 is up to date. Outdated versions can sometimes cause issues with system settings.

Is it safe to edit the registry? Editing the registry can be risky if not done correctly. Always back up your registry before making changes.

