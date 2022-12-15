Windows 11 Dev Build 25267: Microsoft is preparing future rounded Search and taskbar UI

Microsoft announced the last Dev Channel release Insiders would have this month — Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25267. It is packed with fixes, but it lacks numerous new features to try. Nonetheless, Build 25267 hints at a huge future change in the taskbar and Search UI of Windows, which could give us more rounded elements.

In case anyone is looking for a cleaner non-annotated version of this mystery floating shell design that snuck into Ignite https://t.co/HSODvULpPI pic.twitter.com/fPqfZhvPtl — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) October 12, 2022

The only improvement coming to Build 25267 is a slight change in the shape of the Search UI in the taskbar. The Redmond company started testing this in Build 25252, and as the test continues, it seems there is a huge chance that this might be permanent. Microsoft will probably push this in the future, especially if it would like to pursue the floating taskbar previously leaked by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself during his keynote presentation at Microsoft Ignite. Apparently, having a rounded taskbar and an edgy Search UI wouldn’t complement much, so this change Microsoft is continuously testing with its Insiders might mean another thing: the rounded floating taskbar might be really happening. There’s no confirmation yet, but these preparations are a great hint.

The rest of the build includes tons of fixes for different areas of Windows 11. Here they are: