Windows 11 22H2 & 23H2 versions get updated lock screen media controls & more

It’s that time of the week. Microsoft has just launched a new Windows 11 beta build (versions 22H2 and 23H2) for folks in the Release Preview channel, the closest to Stable.

Windows 11 Build 22621 (for 22H2) and 22631 (for 23H2)—or the KB5043145 update—is now live, featuring a few improvements here and there.

The update includes updated lock screen media controls. So now, whenever you play Spotify or any media player in the background, it shows up at the center of the screen instead. Microsoft first tested the experience in the Beta channel weeks ago.

We’re also getting improvements for the Start menu account manager. Now, the “Sign out” option is easily accessible, and you can switch to a different user by selecting the ellipses (…), which displays a list of other users for quicker switching.

There’s also a share button for local files in Windows Search results and a better, revamped Delivery Optimization settings page that matches Windows 11’s overall design look.

Those are gradually rolling out, so there’s still a chance of you not seeing these features for a while, even after the update. As for the normal rollout that comes with this update, it addresses bugs like Microsoft Edge freezing in IE mode and syncing issues with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

These features are (mostly) rolling out to folks in the AI-friendly 24H2 version as well. Microsoft launched the KB5043178 update at the same time with the majority of these features as well.