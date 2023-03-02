Microsoft is already working on Windows 12 despite struggles pushing users to embrace Windows 11

Microsoft still struggles to encourage its Windows 10 customers to shift to Windows 11. However, a new leak shows the Redmond company is already working on Windows 12, which might release next year, 2024. (via VideoCardz)

Rumors and reports suggesting the impending entrance of Windows 12 continue to trickle. One of the recent ones seems to come from a partnership between Microsoft and Intel. According to a now-deleted tweet by a leaker and Windows enthusiast @leaf_hobby, Intel listed Windows 12 as one of the supported operating systems for its Meteor Lake-S desktop chipsets, which reportedly will come out the same year Microsoft’s rumored new OS is expected.

Here is the post regarding the matter, which was saved by VideoCardz before it was deleted.

MTL-S has additional 5.0 x4 from CPU(for M.2?) 5.0 x16 5.0 x4 4.0 x4 From CPU Direct No AVX512 Z890 has additional 4.0 x4 from chipset, x24 Gen4 lanes total Wi-Fi 7 debut It says support windows 12 on OS list(?) Now only 6P+8E and 6P+16E, 8P under dev? That’s everything I know

While the timeframes of the releases of the chip and the said OS align, it is important to note that there are still firm confirmations from Microsoft about this. And although there are indeed reports of Microsoft shifting to a three-year release cycle for major versions of the Windows client, such a plan is still subject to changes.

Moreover, with the status of the current market share of Windows 11 now versus Windows 10, the said roadmap is likely to be modified by the company. According to the latest data from web traffic analysis website StatCounter, Windows 11 only owns 19.13% of the desktop Windows version market share worldwide, while Windows 10 owns a massive 73.25% share. Nonetheless, a big change in these numbers could be expected in 2025 when Microsoft ends its support for Windows 10. When that happens, more users might adopt the newer Windows 11 OS, and this could also be a signal for Microsoft to introduce a new major Windows version, Windows 12.