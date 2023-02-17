New Windows 11 Beta build delivers Game Pass widget, Start menu AI-suggested content, more

Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1325 and 22623.1325 to the Beta Channel today, and the release’s main highlight is an expanded number of new widgets. After giving Insiders the widget preview of Messenger and Spotify recently, the Redmond company is now presenting the Game Pass widget previously introduced in Dev Build 25174.

Microsoft is continuously expanding the number of Widgets in Windows 11, and recently, we saw it embrace more third-party apps, such as Messenger and Spotify. That was a clear indication signaling the coming of more widgets from other companies in the future. Nonetheless, in this today’s build, we are getting Microsoft’s own widget for its gaming service, Xbox Game Pass. It was first seen in Dev Build 25174 in August 2022.

The widget will give users a view of the extensive PC Game Pass library, especially the one recently added, games leaving soon, and others from highlighted categories. Clicking it will take you to the Xbox app, where you can install the games, review them, and take other actions. It is important to note, however, that Insiders getting the Build 22623.1325 are the only ones who will have this feature activated by default. Also, Insiders need to go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store to get the latest version updates of the apps.

On the other hand, aside from the expanded collection of widgets, the release also includes a new commercial policy that will enable features introduced via servicing that are off by default. It covers those devices that have their Windows updates managed.

Another addition in this release is a new AI suggestion capability for the Start menu for devices that are Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined. According to Microsoft, the content that will be suggested in such devices is tailored to the users’ needs, including files for their meetings, collaborations, and more.

Meanwhile, here are the fixes coming to Build 22621.1325 and 22623.1325.