iCloud Photos integration to Windows 11’s Photos app is now rolling out

After testing it on Insiders, Microsoft has announced that iCloud Photos is now integrated into the Photos app on Windows 11. The company said that it is now on the rollout and will be available to all Windows 11 users by the end of November.

“We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC,” says Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead of Windows Inbox Apps. “This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless.”

According to Microsoft, aside from the latest Photos app update through the Microsoft Store, the integration requires Windows 11 users to download the iCloud for Windows app. From there, users will have to sign in to allow the syncing of iCloud Photos content with the Photos app.

The new Photos app feature is just one of the results of the collaboration between Apple and Microsoft. In October, the latter made Apple Music available on Microsoft Store. While it is currently only applicable to Xbox users, Microsoft has plans to also bring it to Windows in 2023. Aside from this app, an Apple TV preview is also expected to arrive soon, allowing easier native access to Apple content on Windows devices.