Windows 11 24H2 is so buggy that it crashes some Ubisoft games

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 24H2 has made certain Ubisoft games crashed, experiencing black screens and even unresponsive gameplay.

The Redmond tech giant confirmed over the weekend that the games—such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Origins, Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—may become unresponsive during startup or loading, too.

A temporary fix has been issued for Star Wars Outlaws, though performance issues may persist. And for that, Microsoft has now temporarily blocked the 24H2 update (or, placing a compatibility hold) on devices with these Ubisoft games.

“We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update to version 24H2 using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool until this issue has been resolved,” Microsoft mentions, saying that you can force-close the games via Task Manager when they become unresponsive.

The release of Windows 11 24H2 hasn’t been as smooth sailing as Microsoft may have expected it to be. Touted as the most AI-friendly version that can even run smoothly on older devices, there are a few known issues plaguing 24H2. And that’s not good news for gamers.

Just a while ago, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 24H2 causes audio volume spikes to 100% on gaming systems with external USB digital audio converters (DACs) when waking from sleep, detaching DACs quickly, or adjusting the volume before detaching.

The company says that the problem stems from a timing issue in the AudioEndpointBuilder service.

Microsoft has also put a compatibility hold on certain budget-friendly Asus laptops, namely the X415KA and X515KA, and blocked them from receiving the 24H2 update. Some users of these laptops have reportedly countered a blue screen error during the update process.