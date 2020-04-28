We have heard previously that Microsoft has fallen behind in Windows 10X development, and would be pushing back the release of the Surface Neo and other dual-screen Windows 10x products till 2021.

Part of that rumour was also however that Microsoft was still trying to get Windows 10X released for single-screened devices.

Now just such an image was spotted in the Windows 10X emulator, as uncovered by Gustave Monce.

Microsoft Emulator (used for 10X at the moment) supports a larger device, much bigger but also single screen. This might come out soon I guess? pic.twitter.com/cprO5WNit9 — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) April 28, 2020

Said to be for a single, large-screen device, it is unclear which product Microsoft is targeting, though the Surface Hub 2 running Windows 10X comes to mind. That version of the product itself has, of course, run into developmental difficulties, likely for the same reason.

Of course, Microsoft may be looking at releasing a laptop or tablet running the OS, and we will have to wait and see what Microsoft comes up with.

Would our readers buy a Windows 10x-powered laptop? Let us know below.