In a rumour that is more than half a year old, we have heard that Microsoft’s work with the Android-powered Surface Duo was well advanced and nearly complete, but that Microsoft continued to struggle with their ambitious Windows 10X-powered Surface Neo.

Now Mary Jo Foley reports that her sources have confirmed that the Surface Neo and other Windows 10X-powered dual-screen devices are being delayed into 2021, saying:

My contacts say that Chief Product Officer Panos Panay informed some of his team internally today, April 8, that Microsoft wouldn’t be delivering its own Surface Neo dual-screen 10X devices this calendar year. In addition, Microsoft also won’t be enabling third-party dual-screen Windows devices to ship with 10X in calendar 2020, I hear.

She also notes that she has heard no such rumour regarding the Surface Duo, aimed for Holidays 2020.

Microsoft is reportedly still trying to get Windows 10X released for single-screened devices, suggesting a need to reduce the scope of Microsoft’s developer’s work.

Foley also notes that her sources told her Microsoft may bring some technology, such as container or the Windows 10X Trust system, back to Windows 10.

While Foley blames the issue on the coronavirus crisis, we note that the Windows 10X project is already massively delayed, likely for more than 2 years now, and that many OEMs have been forced to ship devices intended to run Windows 10X with normal Windows 10, or not to ship them at all.

The good news is that instead of splitting Microsoft’s attention between Windows 10X and Windows 10, the vast majority of Windows 10 users may benefit from improvements to their OS without buying an expensive dual-screen device.

Are our readers surprised by the rumours of further delay? Let us know below.