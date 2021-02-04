Back in May, Microsoft announced the release of Windows 10 May 2020 (Windows 10 Version 2004) update for millions of Windows 10 users around the world. You can read about all the new features included in Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020) update here. Over the past few months, Microsoft has been fixing several known issues in this update.
Yesterday, Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 Version 2004 is now ready for broad deployment and the recommended servicing status is Semi-Annual Channel. You can learn about the current known issues in this update from the source link below.
Source: Microsoft
