Windows 10 Version 2004 known issues, as confirmed by Microsoft

Last month, Microsoft announced the release of Windows 10 May 2020 (Windows 10 Version 2004) update for millions of Windows 10 users around the world. You can read about all the new features included in Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020) update here.
Despite Microsoft’s efforts to release a quality update to users, this new update comes with several issues. Microsoft has been actively investigating these issues to release fixes as soon as possible. Before upgrading your PC, you need to check out the list of known issues in Windows 10 Version 2004.
Known Issues in Windows 10 Version 2004:
|Summary
|Originating update
|Status
|Last updated
Print spooler might error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print
|OS Build 19041.329
June 09, 2020
|Investigating
|June 12, 2020
06:08 PM PT
No mouse input with apps and games using GameInput Redistributable
|N/A
|Resolved
|June 12, 2020
05:06 PM PT
Error when attempting to open any Microsoft Office application
|OS Build 19041.329
June 09, 2020
|Resolved External
|June 12, 2020
05:06 PM PT
Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected
|N/A
|Mitigated
KB4557957
|June 09, 2020
10:01 AM PT
DISM might incorrectly report corruption is still present after repair
|N/A
|Mitigated
|May 28, 2020
04:41 PM PT
Variable refresh rate not working as expected on devices with Intel iGPU
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 28, 2020
04:41 PM PT
Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 27, 2020
10:07 AM PT
Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 27, 2020
10:07 AM PT
Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 27, 2020
10:07 AM PT
Issues using ImeMode property to control IME mode for individual text entry fields
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 27, 2020
10:07 AM PT
Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 27, 2020
10:07 AM PT
Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 27, 2020
10:07 AM PT
Issue with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU)
|N/A
|Investigating
|May 27, 2020
10:07 AM PT
Microsoft has already resolved the following issues:
Here’s how you can download Windows 10 May 2020 (Windows 10 Version 2004) Update:
- Open your Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update)
- Select Check for updates.
- Once the update appears, you can select Download and install.
- If [Download and install] is not appearing on your device, you need to wait for few weeks as Microsoft expands the availability to all Windows 10 users.
- This new “Download and install” capability is available for devices running Windows 10, version 1903 or version 1909.
Source: Microsoft