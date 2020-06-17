Windows 10 Version 2004 known issues, as confirmed by Microsoft

Last month, Microsoft announced the release of Windows 10 May 2020 (Windows 10 Version 2004) update for millions of Windows 10 users around the world. You can read about all the new features included in Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020) update here.

Despite Microsoft’s efforts to release a quality update to users, this new update comes with several issues. Microsoft has been actively investigating these issues to release fixes as soon as possible. Before upgrading your PC, you need to check out the list of known issues in Windows 10 Version 2004.

Known Issues in Windows 10 Version 2004:

Summary Originating update Status Last updated Print spooler might error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print

Certain printers might be unable to print after taking updates released June 9, 2020. See details > OS Build 19041.329 June 09, 2020

KB4557957 Investigating June 12, 2020

06:08 PM PT No mouse input with apps and games using GameInput Redistributable

Affected apps and games using both GameInput Redistributable and Windows 10, version 2004 might lose mouse input. See details > N/A Resolved June 12, 2020

05:06 PM PT Error when attempting to open any Microsoft Office application

You might receive the error: Windows cannot find “c:\program files\microsoft office\root\office16\winword.exe” See details > OS Build 19041.329 June 09, 2020

KB4557957 Resolved External June 12, 2020

05:06 PM PT Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected

Devices with more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter might have issues. See details > N/A Mitigated

KB4557957 June 09, 2020

10:01 AM PT DISM might incorrectly report corruption is still present after repair

After running DISM /restorehealth, DISM might incorrectly indicate corruption is still present after repair. See details > N/A Mitigated May 28, 2020

04:41 PM PT Variable refresh rate not working as expected on devices with Intel iGPU

Enabling VRR on affected devices will not enable the VRR for games using Direct X 9. See details > N/A Investigating May 28, 2020

04:41 PM PT Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device

Windows 10 devices with certain Realtek drivers might be unable to connect to more than one Bluetooth device. See details > N/A Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers might receive an error or have issues with Windows 10, version 2004. See details > N/A Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen. See details > N/A Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT Issues using ImeMode property to control IME mode for individual text entry fields

Some IMEs for certain langauges might have issues using the ImeMode property with certain apps. See details > N/A Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock

Devices using Thunderbolt docks may receive a stop error when plugging in or unplugging the dock See details > N/A Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present

Devices with apps or drivers using certain versions of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys might have issues updating or starting See details > N/A Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT Issue with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU)

You might have issues if you are using an Nvidia display adapter (GPU) and drivers with a version below 358.00. See details > N/A Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT

Microsoft has already resolved the following issues:

Here’s how you can download Windows 10 May 2020 (Windows 10 Version 2004) Update:

Open your Windows Update settings ( Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update )

> > ) Select Check for updates .

. Once the update appears, you can select Download and install.

If [ Download and install] is not appearing on your device, you need to wait for few weeks as Microsoft expands the availability to all Windows 10 users.

is not appearing on your device, you need to wait for few weeks as Microsoft expands the availability to all Windows 10 users. This new “Download and install” capability is available for devices running Windows 10, version 1903 or version 1909.

Source: Microsoft