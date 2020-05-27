Microsoft releases Windows 10 May 2020 Update, download it today

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 May 2020 update for millions of Windows 10 users around the world. Back in April, Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update for Windows Insiders. Since then, Microsoft monitored the issues reported by Insiders to improve the final version of this update.

Here’s how you can download Windows 10 May 2020 Update:

Open your Windows Update settings ( Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update )

> > ) Select Check for updates .

. Once the update appears, you can select Download and install.

is not appearing on your device, you need to wait for few weeks as Microsoft expands the availability to all Windows 10 users. This new “Download and install” capability is available for devices running Windows 10, version 1903 or version 1909.

You can read about all the new features included in Windows 10 May 2020 update here.

