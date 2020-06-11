It’s not very often that we see a major software update is rolling out to everyone on the very first day of its roll-out. In the case of Windows 10 updates, the reason is various compatibility issues that Windows OEMs need to fix before making an update available to their users.

Microsoft recently rolled out the Windows 10 May 2020 Update to the general public, but as we all expected, the latest version of Windows 10 is not immediately available for everyone — even Microsoft’s own Surface lineup didn’t receive the update on the very first day. For PCs that are not compatible, the company displayed a message on the Windows Update page saying that it’s currently rolling out the update only to compatible devices and that it’ll bring the update to devices only when they’re ready.

And if you’re using Dell or Lenovo PC and want to install the latest Windows 10 update, there is another way to know if your device is compatible with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

For Lenovo users, you’ll need to visit the company’s support page, where you’ll find a useful tool, which, in turn, will let you enter the serial number of your Lenovo PC and will eventually let you know if your device is compatible. The May 2020 Update has so far been tested in five different Lenovo product categories — ThinkPad laptops, Lenovo Notebook/Ideapad, ThinkCentre & AIO, IdeaCentre & AIO, ThinkStation.

For Dell users, you need to visit the Dell support page, and the rest of the process is the same as what you’ve just read.

via TWCN